Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 442.64% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

CARA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

