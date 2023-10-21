Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 136.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $275,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $14,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5,008.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 74,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

CRS opened at $61.01 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

