Cassia Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

