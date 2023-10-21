Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.37. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 9,800 shares trading hands.

Centamin Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

