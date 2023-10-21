CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.