Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.64

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $138.35, with a volume of 27477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.