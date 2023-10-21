China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.54.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project comprising an area of approximately 6,300 hectares located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.