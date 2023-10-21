Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $138.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.