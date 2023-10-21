Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $498.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 52 week low of $389.48 and a 52 week high of $525.37.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

