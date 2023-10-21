Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,862 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

