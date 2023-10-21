Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $773.50

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 773.50 ($9.45) and last traded at GBX 773.96 ($9.45), with a volume of 45884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.44) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.86).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 835.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,592.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($195,799.98). Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

