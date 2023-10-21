Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $819,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,192,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $794,840.00.
  • On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60.
  • On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $773,558.80.
  • On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40.
  • On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $758,174.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

