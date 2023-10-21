Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $819,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,192,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $794,840.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $773,558.80.

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $758,174.80.

NYSE:NET opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

