Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $794,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,680,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $819,198.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $747,149.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $773,558.80.

On Thursday, August 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $810,480.40.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

