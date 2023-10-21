Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.88. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 28,808 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

