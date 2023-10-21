Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

