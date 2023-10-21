Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $110,930.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,275,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,364,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,948,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,800,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 156,375 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

