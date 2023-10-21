Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2025 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.27 and its 200-day moving average is $532.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

