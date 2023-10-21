Creative Planning Acquires 452 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $144.59 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

