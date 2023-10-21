Creative Planning Acquires 7,203 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.31%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

