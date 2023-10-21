Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Creative Planning increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

HIW opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.