Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.