Creative Planning Buys 348 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ashland were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

