Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

