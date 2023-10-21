Creative Planning Has $400,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Affirm were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

