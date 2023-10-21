Creative Planning Has $419,000 Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $651,353. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

