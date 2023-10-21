Creative Planning Has $430,000 Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBT. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348,085 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 332,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 193,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.