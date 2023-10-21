Creative Planning Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FIW opened at $79.43 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.