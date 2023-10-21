Creative Planning Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,472 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.