Creative Planning Invests $428,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $35.60 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

