Creative Planning Invests $432,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in SLM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SLM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $852,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Trading Down 1.1 %

SLM opened at $13.14 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

