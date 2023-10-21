Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 427,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

