Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

SYNH opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

