Creative Planning Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Creative Planning reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PVH were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in PVH by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners increased its position in PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

PVH Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PVH opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

