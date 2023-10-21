Creative Planning Sells 159 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $78.96 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.