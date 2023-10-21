Creative Planning Sells 6,225 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RPC were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RPC by 109.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.74. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

