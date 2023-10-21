Creative Planning Takes $450,000 Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock valued at $514,038,308 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

