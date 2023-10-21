Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Semtech were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 26.8% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $1,497,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.