CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

