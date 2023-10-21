CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.99

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.99 and last traded at $189.62, with a volume of 510209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

