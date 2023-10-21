DA Davidson Weighs in on WaFd, Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $3.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

WAFD opened at $24.49 on Friday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WaFd by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in WaFd by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

