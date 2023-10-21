DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.36. DarioHealth shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 135,360 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRIO

DarioHealth Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 120.19% and a negative return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in DarioHealth by 25.3% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 258,376 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.