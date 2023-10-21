Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $22,148,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 198.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $497.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $326.10 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.