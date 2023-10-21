Dohj LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.