Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $743,349.60 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DLB opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

