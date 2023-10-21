Domingo Hurtado Sells 2,950 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 21st, Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,250.33 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,531.38.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

