Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.31%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

