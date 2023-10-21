DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Purchases A$771,616.82 in Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pettit bought 456,578 shares of DRA Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$771,616.82 ($488,365.08).

Charles Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Charles Pettit acquired 100,000 shares of DRA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$169,800.00 ($107,468.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73.

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

