Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.70 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 122,653 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a market cap of £128.55 million, a PE ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

