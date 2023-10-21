Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $170.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.