DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of DZSI opened at $1.56 on Thursday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in DZS by 16.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 3.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 183.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 552,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

